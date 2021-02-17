Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce sales of $3.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $5.50 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $510,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 527.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 million to $14.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $15.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

SYRS stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. 458,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 781,250 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,953,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

