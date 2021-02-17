Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $79.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,091.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

