Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $103.12 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.52.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $2,425,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

