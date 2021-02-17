Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRX opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $182.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.93. Tanzanian Gold has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tanzanian Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 221,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

