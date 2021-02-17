TC PipeLines (TCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

TCP stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.96. TC PipeLines has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. TC PipeLines’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

TCP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

