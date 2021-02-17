TCF National Bank Has $1.06 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 121,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $188.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

