TCF National Bank Has $939,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 35.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,962.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,240. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $194.14 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.64.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

