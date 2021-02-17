TCF National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TCF National Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,243,721 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,961. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

