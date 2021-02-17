TCF National Bank Sells 276 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

TCF National Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $846,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,548,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

IVOO opened at $171.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $172.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.37.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.