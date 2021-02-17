TCF National Bank Sells 511 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

TCF National Bank lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

VFC opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

