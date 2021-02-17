Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 438 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRM traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $32.72. 24,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,601,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

