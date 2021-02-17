Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,893,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $358.79. 114,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,061. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

