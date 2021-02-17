Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,886 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.78. 43,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $142.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day moving average of $77.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

