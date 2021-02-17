Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. 251 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48.

Teck Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

