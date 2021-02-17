Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,956. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

