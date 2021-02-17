Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $89.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tencent from $64.48 to $77.38 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Investec downgraded shares of Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.74.

Get Tencent alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01. Tencent has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $921.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.