Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Ajo LP

Ajo LP grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,986 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after buying an additional 295,744 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 985.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 171,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 155,364 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 360,716 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $14,670,319.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:THC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $52.63.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

