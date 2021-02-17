Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $41.19.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 62,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Terex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.