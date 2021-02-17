Terracoin Market Cap Reaches $561,562.69 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $561,562.69 and $475.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,018.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $717.52 or 0.01379367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.40 or 0.00475610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00035380 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003632 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

