Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 137,200 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 23.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $230,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $18.45 on Wednesday, hitting $777.77. 712,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,502,113. The company has a market cap of $746.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,598.84, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $816.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,073 shares of company stock valued at $92,993,792. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.