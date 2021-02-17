Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93.

SAMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

