Teton Advisors Inc. Makes New $794,000 Investment in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Barings BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.97 million, a PE ratio of -233.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 111.48%.

In related news, Director David Mihalick acquired 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

BBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.