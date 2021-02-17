Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,483,000 after buying an additional 55,388 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after buying an additional 54,980 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,152,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Standex International by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 41,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Standex International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standex International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

