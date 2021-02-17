Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 18,000 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Team were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Team in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Team in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Team in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Team in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TISI opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.14. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

In other Team news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $428,400.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Team

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

