Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,821 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Foot Locker worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 282.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $52.92.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 8,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.