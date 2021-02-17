Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,507 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,112 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,071,000 after purchasing an additional 689,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,657 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

