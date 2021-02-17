Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 14,759 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,759 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Iridium Communications worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,742,000 after acquiring an additional 54,972 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $3,406,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,979,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 117,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $4,033,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,572.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.