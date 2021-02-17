Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,285,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,261,000 after buying an additional 178,510 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.58. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

