The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Issues Earnings Results

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

The Alkaline Water stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.