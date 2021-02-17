The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.23 million, a PE ratio of -379.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. The Andersons has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

