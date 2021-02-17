The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,952 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

