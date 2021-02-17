The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $56.46 Average PT from Brokerages

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.46.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SCHW stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.30. 8,769,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,399,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $4,634,036.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,306,172 shares of company stock worth $69,841,187. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

