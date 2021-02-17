The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,215 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. 328,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,129,307. The stock has a market cap of $216.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

