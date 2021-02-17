The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 14th total of 129,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,647. The firm has a market cap of $446.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that The First of Long Island will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 63,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

