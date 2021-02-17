The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The GEO Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.98-2.08 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.48-0.50 EPS.

The GEO Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. 12,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,971,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.