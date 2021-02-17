The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GT. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.59.

Shares of GT opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

