The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Acquired by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $47.14.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $73,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,234.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 20,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,309. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

