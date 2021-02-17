The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Down 23.0% in January

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 14th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of HHC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,724. The Howard Hughes has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,516,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,036 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $25,407,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2,162.3% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 408,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after purchasing an additional 390,116 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at $17,280,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 106.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 499,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 257,936 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HHC shares. BWS Financial boosted their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

