The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at BWS Financial

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) had its price objective hoisted by BWS Financial from $80.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

HHC opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48. The Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $129.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -98.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $746,865.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

