The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.37

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 8030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23.

Get The India Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The India Fund by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The India Fund (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.