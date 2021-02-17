The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

SJM stock opened at $113.11 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $131.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

