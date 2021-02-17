The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,370,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 56.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

