The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $222.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $222.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.97.

Shares of DIS opened at $186.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.09 billion, a PE ratio of -117.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in The Walt Disney by 10.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 37,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.1% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 45,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 237.3% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

