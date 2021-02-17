The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Argus

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Argus from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.26.

DIS opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $338.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.20, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.15. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

