The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WU. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 272.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

