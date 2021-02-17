Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.41

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and traded as high as $20.10. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 10,262 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 621,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.