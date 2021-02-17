Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 42.8% Higher Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $313.06 million and $3.13 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.93 or 0.00285471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.65 or 0.03088502 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00050633 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,244,003,200 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

