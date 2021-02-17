Thoma Bravo Advantage’s (NYSE:TBA) Quiet Period Set To End on February 24th

Thoma Bravo Advantage’s (NYSE:TBA) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 24th. Thoma Bravo Advantage had issued 90,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $900,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Thoma Bravo Advantage’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NYSE:TBA opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

In related news, major shareholder Bravo Advantage Sponsor Thoma acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,000,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000,000,000.00.

About Thoma Bravo Advantage

Thoma Bravo Advantage focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

