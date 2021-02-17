THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $4.01 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $4.01 or 0.00007669 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $955.78 million and approximately $39.16 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THORChain has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00309875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00080972 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00069106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00082099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.36 or 0.00453790 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00172112 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

