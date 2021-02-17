thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.51 ($12.36).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

TKA stock traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €11.65 ($13.71). 3,415,447 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.60. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

